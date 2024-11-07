Top track

Wasia Project - Is This What Love Is?

WASIA PROJECT - 7 Novembre 2024

Bataclan
Thu, 7 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€28.05The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Wasia Project est un duo de frère et sœur, William G. Hardy et Olivia Hardy. Leur héritage mixte britannico-asiatique et leur éducation musicale ont inspiré leur approche globale de la pop, fusionnant des styles et des influences qui dépassent les frontièr...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Alias.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Wasia Project

Venue

Bataclan

50 Boulevard Voltaire, 75011 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

