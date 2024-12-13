DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
A pochi giorni dall'annuncio dell'uscita nelle sale del quinto capitolo, torna in Italia lo show dedicato ad una delle saghe più amate del cinema, SHREK RAVE!
Una serata incredibile con protagonista l'orco più famoso del mondo e tutto il suo magico mondo.
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.