Dogwood Tales - Stranger

Dogwood Tales + Julie Odell

Lonesome Station Old Fort at Seeker Coffee
Thu, 22 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsOld Fort
About

Doors at 7 PM | Music at 7:30 PM

Dogwood Tales hails from the Shenandoah Valley of Virginia. Beginning in the basements of Harrisonburg as a duo in 2016, Ben Ryan and Kyle Grim started with the intention of writing, playing, and singing as one, grounded i...

This is an ALL AGES event
Presented by Lonesome Station
Lineup

Venue

39 Catawba Avenue, Old Fort, North Carolina 28762, United States
Doors open7:00 pm
50 capacity

