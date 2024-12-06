Top track

DICE protects fans and artists from touts.

Got a code?

Juan Atkins

H0l0
Fri, 6 Dec, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
From $23.69The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Juan Atkins

When it comes to the question of the first techno song, two tracks tend to come up: ‘No UFO’s’ by Model 500 and ‘Alleys Of Your Mind’ by Cybotron. Either way, Detroit DJ and producer Juan Atkins had something to do with it – as one half of Cybotron, and la Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

The Godfather of Techno is BACK, this time with Elle Dee!!

This is a 21+ event
Presented by MeanRed.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Juan Atkins, Elle Dee

Venue

H0l0

1090 Wyckoff Ave, Queens, NY 11385, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm
800 capacity

