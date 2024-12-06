DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
When it comes to the question of the first techno song, two tracks tend to come up: ‘No UFO’s’ by Model 500 and ‘Alleys Of Your Mind’ by Cybotron. Either way, Detroit DJ and producer Juan Atkins had something to do with it – as one half of Cybotron, and la
Read more
The Godfather of Techno is BACK, this time with Elle Dee!!
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.