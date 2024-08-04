DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Nairaa, Chill & RnB

Lafayette
Sun, 4 Aug, 5:00 pm
PartyLondon
£22.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
R&B, Slow Jams, Future Soul and a couple forgotten gems - all under one roof, for one night only.

Last entry 7PM

(smile you'll be on camera)

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Dj Nairaa.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lafayette

11 Goods Way, Camden, London, N1C 4DP, United Kingdom
Doors open5:00 pm
