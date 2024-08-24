DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
TARMAC
TARMAC are a Post-Punk/Noise Rock/Garage 3-piece outfit from the coast of East Kent. Taking influences from the likes of METZ, IDLES, Show Me The Body and Osees, TARMAC infuse high-octane British punk ferocity with fuzzed out wall-to-wall dirge.
