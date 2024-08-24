DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Margate All-Dayer

Black Axe Throwing Co
Sat, 24 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsMargate
£6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
TARMAC

TARMAC are a Post-Punk/Noise Rock/Garage 3-piece outfit from the coast of East Kent. Taking influences from the likes of METZ, IDLES, Show Me The Body and Osees, TARMAC infuse high-octane British punk ferocity with fuzzed out wall-to-wall dirge.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by REAL
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Tarmac, TRAPS, Cool Hot Rockers

Venue

Black Axe Throwing Co

Edgar Road, Margate, CT9 2EQ, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

