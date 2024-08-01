Top track

Pachanga Boys - Time

PACHANGA BOYS, DANIEL WEIL

Le Silencio
Thu, 1 Aug, 11:00 pm
DJParis
From Free

About

For 15 years, the duo has been shaking dance floors around the world. With their instantly recognizable style, the Pachanga Boys, aka Superpitcher and Rebolledo, take over Silencio with flair. When Mexico and Germany fuse, we delightfully dive into a spicy...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Silencio Club.

Lineup

Pachanga Boys

Venue

Le Silencio

142 Rue Montmartre, 75002 Paris, France
Doors open11:00 pm
Event ends6:00 am

