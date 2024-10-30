DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Saturdays At Your Place is an emo band from Kalamazoo, MI. With the release of ‘always cloudy’, in 2023, they caught the attention of a wider audience outside of their hometown. The six song EP showcased a more refined creative direction and sound that has...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.