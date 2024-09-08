DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Official Freshers Opening Party

Lightbox
Sun, 8 Sept, 10:00 pm
PartyLondon
£7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

15,000 lights, One Club, One Night, One Opening Party

This is the official & annual opening party for the freshers events of London September 2023, and there is no better place to kick off a month of raving than in London's craziest venue, Lightbox.

Fina...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Churchill Marketing Ltd.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Lightbox

6A S Lambeth Pl, London SW8 1SP
Doors open10:00 pm
600 capacity

