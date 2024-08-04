DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

brat and its the same but more trans

C'mon Everybody
Sun, 4 Aug, 8:00 pm
PartyNew York
$30.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
ARE YOU SICK OF IT YET?? CONSIDER THIS A BRAT SUMMER SUPPORT GROUP. ENJOY THIS HALF SEATED HALF STANDING PERFORMANCE ART EXPERIENCE TO THE DISCOGRAPHY OF OUR DADDY LORD CHARLI XCX (BRAT ALBUM AND REMIXES EXCLUSIVELY) PRODUCED BY MTHR TRSA.

8PM SHOW

10PM...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by C’mon Everybody.
C'mon Everybody

325 Franklin Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11238, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

