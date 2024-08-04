DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
ARE YOU SICK OF IT YET?? CONSIDER THIS A BRAT SUMMER SUPPORT GROUP. ENJOY THIS HALF SEATED HALF STANDING PERFORMANCE ART EXPERIENCE TO THE DISCOGRAPHY OF OUR DADDY LORD CHARLI XCX (BRAT ALBUM AND REMIXES EXCLUSIVELY) PRODUCED BY MTHR TRSA.
8PM SHOW
10PM...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.