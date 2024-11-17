Top track

Tigran Hamasyan

Cadogan Hall
Sun, 17 Nov, 6:30 pm
GigsLondon
£38.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Tigran Hamasyan is considered one of the most remarkable and distinctive jazz-meets-rock pianists/composers of his generation. A piano virtuoso with groove power, Hamasyan seamlessly fuses potent jazz improvisation and progressive rock with the rich folklo...

This is an 14+ event. Under 14s must be accompanied by an adult
Presented by Serious.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 12 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Tigran Hamasyan

Venue

Cadogan Hall

5 Sloane Terrace, London SW1X 9DQ
Doors open6:00 pm
950 capacity

