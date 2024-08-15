DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Steen / Adam Hadari / Tim909

SILO Brooklyn
Thu, 15 Aug, 9:00 pm
DJNew York
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Free with RSVP. $10 at the door.

In SILO's front room. Capacity is limited.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by SILO Brooklyn.

Venue

SILO Brooklyn

90 Scott Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open9:00 pm

