Report to an Academy

The Courtyard Theatre
Sun, 4 Aug, 7:30 pm
TheatreLondon
From £13.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
"An ape evolves to behaves like a human a human and present the vile details of his captivity to a top scientific Academy.

Come explore life's meaning, free will, and animal rights in this wild tale by the existential master Franz Kafka."

All Ages
Presented by Scena Theatre
The Courtyard Theatre

Bowling Green Walk, 40 Pitfield St, London N1 6EU
Doors open6:00 pm

