Halloween Ceilidh

Grand Junction
Fri, 25 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£22.05The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Bring your friends and show off your spookiest dances at this Halloween celebration with the Ceilidh Liberation Front!

Open to dancers of all abilities (no experience necessary!)

Something wicked this way comes…

The Nest Collective have reached beyond t...

All ages
Presented by Nest Collective
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Grand Junction

Grand Junction at St Mary Magdalene's, Rowington Close, London, W2 5TF
Doors open7:00 pm

