King Hannah

La Gaité Lyrique
Wed, 18 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€26.41The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Grande salle - Debout

Le duo de Liverpool, King Hannah, est en tournée en France... avec un passage attendu à la Gaîté Lyrique !

En 2022, le duo liverpuldien King Hannah avait séduit les amateurs de poésie sombre et électrique avec "I’m Not Sorry, I Was...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par LA GAITE LYRIQUE & RADICAL PRODUCTION
King Hannah

La Gaité Lyrique

3bis Rue Papin, 75003 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

