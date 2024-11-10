DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Orchestre Tout Puissant Marcel Duchamp (OTPMD) is a Swiss-based avant-garde music collective known for its eclectic blend of genres and experimental soundscapes.
The group was formed in Geneva in the early 2000s. While the collective's lineup has evolved...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.