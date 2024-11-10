Top track

Orchestre Tout Puissant Marcel Duchamp

The Jazz Cafe
Sun, 10 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Orchestre Tout Puissant Marcel Duchamp (OTPMD) is a Swiss-based avant-garde music collective known for its eclectic blend of genres and experimental soundscapes.

The group was formed in Geneva in the early 2000s. While the collective's lineup has evolved...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Jazz Cafe.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Orchestre Tout Puissant Marcel Duchamp

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Doors open7:00 pm
475 capacity
