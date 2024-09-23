Top track

Emarosa - People Like Me, We Just Don't Play

Emarosa: 10 Years of Versus

The Meadows
Mon, 23 Sept, 7:00 pm
$25.24The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The Kingsland Presents: EMAROSA live at The Meadows. Emarosa will be celebrating 10 years of their album Versus and will be playing much of this album, along with songs spanning the rest of their albums of the last decade.

16+ w/ Valid ID, under 16 allowe...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by 23 Meadow LLC dba The Monarch New York.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Emarosa, Val Astaire

Venue

The Meadows

17 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

