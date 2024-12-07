DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Warrior Soul w/ All Sinners

The Woodshop
Sat, 7 Dec, 6:30 pm
GigsNew York
$22.97The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Noize Attic Records Presents: WARRIOR SOUL. Celebrating the 30th anniversary of THE SPACE AGE PLAYBOYS, performed in its entirety

This is an 16+ event
NOIZE ATTIC RECORDS
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Warrior Soul, All Sinners

Venue

The Woodshop

21 Meadow Street, Brooklyn, New York 11206, United States
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.