Bridget St John + Daisy Rickman

St Giles In The Fields
Sat, 24 Aug, 1:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £15.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

A SECOND TRIBUTE TO LES COUSINS: Soho's Legendary Folk & Blues Club

- BRIDGET ST JOHN

Performing songs from "Ask Me No Questions" & "Songs for the Gentle Man"

- DAISY RICKMAN

Performing songs from her new album "Howl" + the songs of Nick Drake with s...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by Broadside Hacks.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sam Grassie, John Altman, Bridget St John

Venue

St Giles In The Fields

60 St Giles High St, London WC2H 8LG
Open in maps
Doors open1:00 pm

