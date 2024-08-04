DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

SPARK: Networking Event

Grosvenor Road Studios
Sun, 4 Aug, 4:00 pm
WorkshopBirmingham
About

Networking with purpose! Boxout Community is back with Spark ⚡️

  • Guest Panelists
  • Creative discussions
  • FREE photoshoot for creatives

IMPORTANT INFO BELOW

TIMINGS

  • DOORS OPEN 4PM PLEASE ARRIVE EARLY

LOCATION

  • 16 Grosvenor Road, B20 3NP

PARKING...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Boxout Community, Coffee No Milk + Kiondo

Lineup

DJ Buxley

Venue

Grosvenor Road Studios

16 Grosvenor Road, Birmingham, B20 3NP, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open4:00 pm

