Top track

BASI VIBE - Nature Boi

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

EZE JACKSON'S ARTSCAPE AFTERPARTY

Metro Baltimore
Sat, 3 Aug, 8:00 pm
GigsBaltimore
$10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

BASI VIBE - Nature Boi
Got a code?

About

EZE JACKSON'S ARTSCAPE AFTERPARTY

DJ Sets from DJ Keebee, Mighty Mark and Petty Penguin

Live Performances from: Nature Boi and Eze Jackson

Hosted By: Larry Whaddup

Saturday August 3rd 2024

Doors : 8:00 PM

21+

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Metro Gallery LLC.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Metro Baltimore

1700 North Charles Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21201, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.