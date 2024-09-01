DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Drag Me To Your Rodeo

Eulogy
Sun, 1 Sept, 8:00 pm
DJAsheville
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Grab your boots and get to scootin, it's time for a rootin tootin time.

Join us for a Drag Rodeo featuring performances by Josie & The Pu$$ycats followed by the king of country, DJ Duchess.

Western wear encouraged.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Eulogy.

Venue

Eulogy

10 Buxton Avenue, Asheville, North Carolina 28801, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

