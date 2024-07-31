DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Super Sapiens

Cova Santa Ibiza
Wed, 31 Jul, 7:00 pm
PartyIbiza
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Established in Ibiza in 2023, Super Sapiens marks Luca Saporito and Susa Nnorth’s latest label venture. The imprint is spotlighting both emerging and established talents alike, while distinguishing itself with an eclectic release roster that already includ...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Cova Santa.

Venue

Cova Santa Ibiza

Ctra. San Jose, 07800 Ibiza, Islas Baleares, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.