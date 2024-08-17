DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Cubensis with Tom Freund

The Mint
Sat, 17 Aug, 8:30 pm
From $24.72
Cubensis| Since 1987, Los Angeles-based band CUBENSIS has carried the torch in celebration of one of America’s most beloved touring bands, the Grateful Dead. CUBENSIS brings the Grateful Dead concert experience back to life. Drawing from all eras of the De...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by The Mint.
Venue

The Mint

6010 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90035, USA
Doors open8:15 pm

