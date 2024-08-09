DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Good Trauma Album Release with Tombstone Poetry, Rob Robinson, and Motocrossed

Eulogy
Fri, 9 Aug, 8:00 pm
GigsAsheville
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Eulogy Presents: Good Trauma Album Release

with Tombstone Poetry, Rob Robinson, and Motocrossed

Friday, August 9th, 2024

Eulogy - 10 Buxton Ave. Asheville, NC 28801

Doors 7 PM || Show 8 PM

Good Trauma is the lifelong musical project of Elijah Raymer....

This is an All Ages event.
Presented by Eulogy.

Lineup

Rob Robinson, Good Trauma

Venue

Eulogy

10 Buxton Avenue, Asheville, North Carolina 28801, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.