Mustard Service presents: Zest Fest

Miami Beach Bandshell
Sat, 21 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsMiami
From $33.99
About

Indie-Rock group Mustard Service and friends are back again with yet another edition of Zest Fest at the Miami Beach Bandshell. Music, food, drinks, and tomfoolery right on the beach! What more could you ask for? Featuring support from Lunar Vacation.

All ages
Presented by Mustard Service
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Mustard Service, Lunar Vacation

Venue

Miami Beach Bandshell

7275 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33141, USA
Doors open6:00 pm

