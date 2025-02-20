Top track

Summertime Thing

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Chuck Prophet

Brudenell Social Club
Thu, 20 Feb 2025, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£27.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Summertime Thing
Got a code?

About Chuck Prophet

“A swashbuckling set of blasted guitars and rootsy grooves” is how Uncut describes Chuck Prophet’s 2014 album, Night Surfer. A dedicated performer, songwriter and storyteller, Prophet has lent his pen and production talents to Bruce Springsteen and Solomon Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

Chuck Prophet is a singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist who has created a handful of impressive solo albums when he isn't busy collaborating with some of the most respected figures in roots rock. A songwriter with a naturalistic sense of storytell...

This is a 14+ event
Brudenell Presents...
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Chuck Prophet

Venue

Brudenell Social Club

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
400 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.