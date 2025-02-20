DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
“A swashbuckling set of blasted guitars and rootsy grooves” is how Uncut describes Chuck Prophet’s 2014 album, Night Surfer. A dedicated performer, songwriter and storyteller, Prophet has lent his pen and production talents to Bruce Springsteen and Solomon
Chuck Prophet is a singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist who has created a handful of impressive solo albums when he isn't busy collaborating with some of the most respected figures in roots rock. A songwriter with a naturalistic sense of storytell...
