La Trinidad + El Diablo de Shangai

Sala Upload
Sat, 7 Sept, 8:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€15.46The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

La banda malagueña La Trinidad sigue de gira presentando Sheriff Playa, editado por Sonido Muchacho, un álbum donde priman las líneas de bajo a medio camino entre ESG y The Police, una guitarra eléctrica de inspiración jamaicana y los sintes. En esta oc***...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Magic Mountain.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

El Diablo De Shangai, La Trinidad

Venue

Sala Upload

Av. Francesc Ferrer i Guàrdia, 13, 08038 Barcelona, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

