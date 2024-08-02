DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Stomping Ground + Mr Thing (Strictly 45s)

JuJu's Bar & Stage
Fri, 2 Aug, 6:00 pm
DJLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

London's unique Hip Hop night returns, this time for a 5-hour set with Resident DJ Mr Thing, spinning strictly 45s. Expect hip hop, funk, disco, soul, breaks & more.

Free entry all night long with RSVP + tasty cocktails and tacos!

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Juju's Bar & Stage.

Lineup

Mr. Thing

Venue

JuJu's Bar & Stage

Ely's Yard, 15 Hanbury St, London E1 6QR, UK
Doors open6:00 pm
350 capacity

