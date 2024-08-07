DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Lost Nights In London: Jack the Ripper

Brooklyn Brewery
Wed, 7 Aug, 7:00 pm
PodcastNew York
$5.67
Join us for a unique true crime experience, brought to you as only Sarah Cailean can. We’ll explore decades’ worth of unsolved murders from around the world, examine them with the eyes of an investigator and profiler, and even unravel the stories of new su...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Brooklyn Brewery
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Brooklyn Brewery

79 North 11th Street, Brooklyn, New York 11249, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

