DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Join us for a unique true crime experience, brought to you as only Sarah Cailean can. We’ll explore decades’ worth of unsolved murders from around the world, examine them with the eyes of an investigator and profiler, and even unravel the stories of new su...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.