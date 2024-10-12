Top track

Ride - Leave Them All Behind

RIDE (playing their set from Reading '92)

Hackney Church
Sat, 12 Oct, 4:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £41.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

As part of Sonic Cathedral’s 20th birthday celebrations, shoegaze legends Ride will replay their set from Reading ’92. Support comes from Gen Z shoegazers, bdrmm, who will play their classic debut album ‘Bedroom’, which was released on Sonic Cathe***...

14+ only (under 16s to be accompanied by an adult 18+)
Sonic Cathedral 20th Anniversary Show
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Moon Diagrams, Pye Corner Audio, bdrmm and 1 more

Venue

Hackney Church

Lower Clapton Rd, London E5 0PD, UK
Doors open4:00 pm
1800 capacity
Accessibility information

