Davila 666 - Basura

Dávila 666, Las Nubes, Ladrones

The Garrison
Tue, 8 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsToronto
CA$29.98The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Dávila 666 bum rushed the underground rock n’ roll scene in 2008 with their self titled debut album, released on In the red records. For the next 4 years the gang vocal gutter pop group from Puerto Rico recorded and toured extensively. Releasing albums, ep...

This is an 19+ event
Presented by Transmit Presents.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ladrones, Las Nubes, Dávila 666

Venue

The Garrison

1197 Dundas Street West, Toronto, Ontario M6J 1X3, Canada
Doors open7:00 pm

