Fluffy Machine + SID + Art of Freefall | London

Signature Brew Haggerston
Mon, 19 Aug, 6:00 pm
£8.16The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Signature Brew presents

Fluffy Machine - https://www.instagram.com/fluffy_machine/

SID - https://www.instagram.com/sidswastedagain/

Art of Freefall - https://www.instagram.com/art_of_freefall

Monday 19th August 2024 / Doors 6pm

Signature Brew Haggerston...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Signature Brew.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Fluffy Machine

Venue

Signature Brew Haggerston

340 Acton Mews, London E8 4EA, UK
Doors open6:00 pm
150 capacity
Accessibility information

