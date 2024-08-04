DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

M*NN*GG** ALLA MUSIKA!Giargo live+Nickodemus djset

Eremo Club
Sun, 4 Aug, 10:00 pm
GigsMolfetta
€9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

L’Eremo Club è lieto di presentare:

M*NN*GG** ALLA MUSIKA! Domenica 4/8 h20

Open mic, Guest, Live Band Karaoke, DJSET

@associazione_cuenzo

prodotto dall’EREMO CLUB

M*NN*GG** ALLA MUSIKA! è una Festa ma anche un Festival.

h20 Apertura porte

H21...

Tutte le età
Eremo Club

Lineup

Nikodemus

Venue

Eremo Club

Via Giovinazzo, 70056 Molfetta Bari, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

