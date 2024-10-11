Top track

Quarters of Change

The Glass House
Fri, 11 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$23.92The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Quarters of Change

Anchored by a mutual predisposition for unpredictability, Quarters of Change fuse together a signature hybrid of nineties-style alternative hooks, crunchy space rock soundscapes, and strutting seventies grooves. After piling up millions of streams, selling Read more

Event information

Quarters of Change + aldn!

This is an All Ages event.
Presented by The Glass House Concert Hall..
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Quarters of Change , aldn

Venue

The Glass House

200 W 2nd St, Pomona, CA 91766, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

