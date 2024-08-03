DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
EMO NIGHT is back at The Yard on Saturday, August 3rd for “Your So Last Summer” Edition!
Join us for the saddest & most electric dance party in Charlotte, blasting all your favorite emo and pop punk tunes! Get ready to scream your lungs out and dance to a...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.