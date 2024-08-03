DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

EMO NIGHT

The Music Yard
Sat, 3 Aug, 6:00 pm
GigsCharlotte
From $21.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

EMO NIGHT is back at The Yard on Saturday, August 3rd for “Your So Last Summer” Edition!

Join us for the saddest & most electric dance party in Charlotte, blasting all your favorite emo and pop punk tunes! Get ready to scream your lungs out and dance to a...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Yopresto Projects.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Music Yard

2433 South Boulevard, Charlotte, North Carolina 28203, United States
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.