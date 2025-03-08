DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Micky Overman: Hold On

EartH
Sat, 8 Mar 2025, 6:00 pm
ComedyLondon
£17.85The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
This event will take place in EartH Theatre.

All of a sudden, comedian Micky Overman finds her life going the direction she’s always wanted. The path has been set, she just has to follow it. So why is she finding that so hard? A show about change, commitm...

Presented by Individualam.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Micky Overman

Venue

EartH

11 Stoke Newington Rd, London N16 8BH, UK
Doors open6:00 pm
Accessibility information

