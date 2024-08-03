DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Bleu Hagra + B4MBA

Musicbox Lisboa
Sat, 3 Aug, 11:59 pm
DJLisbon
€12.98The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Hari, também conhecido como Bleu Hagra, é um artista luso-francês baseado em Lisboa que se destacou na cena musical. A sua jornada na música começou com a criação e gestão de um coletivo/festa chamado Bacchanalia Soundsystem. Ao longo de dois anos, este co...

This is a 16+ event
Presented by Musicbox.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Musicbox Lisboa

Rua Nova Do Carvalho 24, 1200-019 Lisbon, Lisbon, Portugal
Doors open11:59 pm

