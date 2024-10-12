DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Burnpile is Burial Beer Co.'s premier Beer and Music Festival. Hosted at Burial's Forestry Camp facility, attendees enjoy a full-day concert alongside a tasting experience from a diverse lineup of 60+ of the best breweries in the country (our largest lineu...
No. This is a 21+ only event for all ticket levels.
No. This is a very busy event so please leave your pets at home. Service animals with documentation may be permitted.
Yes. We will have food options from the Chefs at Forestry Camp as well as a guest food truck.
No. This is a cashless event.
Yes, please keep your wristband on for re-entry.
There is NO parking on site. Please use our complimentary shuttle bus from downtown at 10 Buxton Ave which begins loading at 11:30 through the day with a small break from 3-5pm. Plan ahead with ride shares or park in Biltmore Village.
This event is rain or shine.
Burnpile sells out every year. There will be no upgrades available once the event is SOLD OUT.
No. All ticket sales are final and non-refundable. This event is rain or shine. Tickets can be transferred to others through our ticket vendor, DICE, if a purchaser is not able to attend.
