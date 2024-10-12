Top track

You Don't Care for Me Enough to Cry

Burnpile 2024 ft. John Moreland, Woods...

Burial Forestry Camp
Sat, 12 Oct, 1:00 pm
GigsAsheville
About

Burnpile is Burial Beer Co.'s premier Beer and Music Festival. Hosted at Burial's Forestry Camp facility, attendees enjoy a full-day concert alongside a tasting experience from a diverse lineup of 60+ of the best breweries in the country (our largest lineu...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Eulogy.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
John Moreland, Woods, Rosali and 1 more

Venue

Burial Forestry Camp

10 Shady Oak Drive, Asheville, North Carolina 28803, United States
Doors open1:00 pm

FAQs

CAN I ATTEND IF IM UNDER 21?

No. This is a 21+ only event for all ticket levels.

ARE KIDS ALLOWED?

No. This is a 21+ only event.

ARE PETS ALLOWED?

No. This is a very busy event so please leave your pets at home. Service animals with documentation may be permitted.

WILL FOOD BE AVAILABLE?

Yes. We will have food options from the Chefs at Forestry Camp as well as a guest food truck.

IS CASH ACCEPTED?

No. This is a cashless event.

IS THERE RE-ENTRY?

Yes, please keep your wristband on for re-entry.

WHERE DO I PARK?

There is NO parking on site. Please use our complimentary shuttle bus from downtown at 10 Buxton Ave which begins loading at 11:30 through the day with a small break from 3-5pm. Plan ahead with ride shares or park in Biltmore Village.

WHAT IF IT RAINS?

This event is rain or shine.

CAN I UPGRADE MY TICKET?

Burnpile sells out every year. There will be no upgrades available once the event is SOLD OUT.

ARE TICKETS REFUNDABLE?

No. All ticket sales are final and non-refundable. This event is rain or shine. Tickets can be transferred to others through our ticket vendor, DICE, if a purchaser is not able to attend.

