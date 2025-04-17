DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

KOBA LAD

Transbordeur
Thu, 17 Apr 2025, 8:00 pm
GigsLyon
€30.80
1 milliard de vues sur YouTube, on ne présente plus Koba LaD, le rappeur aux centaines de milliers d’albums vendus et dizaines de certifications. Hissé au rang de superstar, l'enfant terrible du 91 est l'un des artistes les plus singuliers de sa génération...

Présenté par HIGH-LO
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Koba LaD, High-lo

Venue

Transbordeur

3 Boulevard de Stalingrad, 69100 Villeurbanne, France
Doors open8:00 pm

