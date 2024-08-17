Top track

Bones Ate Arfa - Asbestos

CompassFest: Bones Ate Arfa, Cowz, FirePony, Joe B

Creative Folkestone Quarterhouse
Sat, 17 Aug, 6:30 pm
GigsFolkestone
From £9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

THIS TICKET ONLY GIVES ACCESS TO NIGHT 2 OF THE FESTIVAL AT QUARTERHOUSE. SEARCH COMPASS FESTIVAL ON DICE TO PURCHASE A 2 NIGHT FESTIVAL PASS!

This ticket is for the Quarterhouse evening show on Night 2 of COMPASS FESTIVAL, happening on 16-17 August in Fo...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by COMPASS MUSIC.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Quarterhouse, 45-49 Tontine St., Folkestone, England CT20 1BN, United Kingdom
Doors open6:30 pm
Event ends11:00 pm

