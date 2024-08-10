DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Ibiza Session / House, Tech House and Techno

Egg LDN
Sat, 10 Aug, 11:00 pm
GigsLondon
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
On Saturday, August 10th, join us at Egg London as we celebrate everything Ibiza! We’re bringing the enchanting Balearic sounds of the White Island straight to the heart of Kings Cross. Prepare for an unforgettable night filled with vibrant music, mesmeriz...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by EGG.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Egg LDN

5-13 Vale Royal, N7 9AP, London, Greater London, England, United Kingdom
Doors open11:00 pm
900 capacity

