Top track

Depeche Mode - It's No Good

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

DARK WAVE RISING

Hot Box
Fri, 18 Oct, 8:00 pm
DJChelmsford
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Depeche Mode - It's No Good
Got a code?

About

DJ Hatstand is coming to HOTBOX, Darkwave has arrived! Playing everything from

The Classics:- Indie / Goth / Wave / Industrial / Grunge / Metal from the likes of The Cure, Sisters of Mercy, Joy Division, Gary Numan, Siouxsie and the Banshees + l****...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Hot Box Live Community Interest Company.

Lineup

Venue

Hot Box

28 Viaduct Rd, Chelmsford CM1 1TS, UK
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
100 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.