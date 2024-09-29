DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Antonin Berger Quartet

Péniche Marcounet
Sun, 29 Sept, 6:00 pm
GigsParis
€16.48The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Après plus de quatre années passées à New York, le jeune guitariste ANTONIN BERGER marque son retour en France par la création d'un groupe avec lequel il monte un répertoire de compositions personnelles qui témoignent d’une écriture subtile et efficace, re...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Peniche Marcounet.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Péniche Marcounet

Port de l'Hotel de Ville, Paris 75004
Doors open6:00 pm

