Sous le Radar invite Duskus, Obsimo, piaconcept & more

Le Mazette
Thu, 1 Aug, 8:00 pm
PartyParis
From €5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

L’association Sous le Radar organise ce jeudi 1er août 2024 une soirée de DJ sets réunissant six artistes émergents de la scène française et internationale au Mazette.

Le britannique Duskus et cinq artistes émergents français se produiront à partir de 20...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Le Mazette.

Lineup

Duskus, Obsimo, piaconcept

Venue

Le Mazette

69 Port de la Rapée, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open4:00 pm

