DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
L’association Sous le Radar organise ce jeudi 1er août 2024 une soirée de DJ sets réunissant six artistes émergents de la scène française et internationale au Mazette.
Le britannique Duskus et cinq artistes émergents français se produiront à partir de 20...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.