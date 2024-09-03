DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

WASLA MUSIC FESTIVAL

HERE at Outernet
Tue, 3 Sept, 6:00 pm
From £33.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Wasla, the Arab alternative music and arts festival, is a celebration of the other side of Arab culture. This year, Wasla lands in London to bring the UK capital an exciting line-up of the region's best up and coming performers and artists in a community-c...

This is an 14+ (14 – 16s with an adult) event - physical photo ID required
Presented by Live Nation
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

1
Areej, Freek, Marwan Pablo and 1 more

HERE at Outernet

Denmark St, Charing Cross Rd, London WC2H 8LH, UK
Doors open6:00 pm
Event ends10:00 pm
