The Pretty Shabbies/Parabolic Murmur/Blameshells

Skylark Lounge
Sat, 10 Aug, 8:00 pm
GigsDenver
$12.06The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The Pretty Shabbies

with Parabolic Murmur and Blameshells

The Pretty Shabbies are a 5-piece jazz rock/garage rock band out of Denver, CO.

Doors at 8:00, show at 9:00

$10 adv/$13 dos

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Skylark Lounge.
Lineup

Venue

Skylark Lounge

140 South Broadway, Denver, Colorado 80209, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

