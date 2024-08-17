Top track

FLOW - Go!!!

Sounds So Shippuden The Naruto Rave

Queens
Sat, 17 Aug, 8:00 pm
GigsFlushing
From $22.66

About

After we successfully summoned the dragon at Vshow with all you ravers we now jump to village of the hidden sound for our next event

[ Sounds So Shippuden 2 ]

A sea of screens and sound awaits those who dare to fall under our genjutsu as we transform V...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by SOUNDS SO SWEET.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

DJ Venom, SCHNIFE THE YAK, Faith in the Glitch

Venue

Queens

31-01 Downing Street, Flushing, New York 11354, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

FAQs

Will my sharingan handle the insane visuals with wall to wall led screens ? ?

We can only hope

