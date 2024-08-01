Top track

Loose Articles - Mr Manager

Loose Articles: Acoustic/Q&A + Signing

Rough Trade Liverpool
Thu, 1 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsLiverpool
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Rough Trade Liverpool is very excited to present an in-store acoustic performance/Q&A and signing from Loose Articles. This unique event celebrates the release of their rollercoaster debut album 'Scream If You Wanna Go Faster' released via Alcopop.

All ages
Presented by Rough Trade.

Lineup

Loose Articles

Venue

Rough Trade Liverpool

54-56 Hanover Street, Liverpool, L1 4AF
Doors open7:00 pm
290 capacity

