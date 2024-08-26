Top track

Personal Trainer X Bull All-Dayer

Brudenell Social Club
Mon, 26 Aug, 1:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£22.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

We have asked two of our favourite guitar-pop bands to help curate an all day party in Leeds at the Brudenell Social Club.

In part an excuse to celebrate the release of Personal Trainer's brand new album on Bella Union, and similarly Bull's great 2nd reco...

This is a 14+ event
Please Please You & Brudenell Presents...
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

3
Personal Trainer , BULL, Captain Starlet and 3 more

Venue

Brudenell Social Club

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Doors open1:30 pm
400 capacity
Accessibility information

