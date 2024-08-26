DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
We have asked two of our favourite guitar-pop bands to help curate an all day party in Leeds at the Brudenell Social Club.
In part an excuse to celebrate the release of Personal Trainer's brand new album on Bella Union, and similarly Bull's great 2nd reco...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.